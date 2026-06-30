VA signs lease for new Brevard Multispecialty Clinic for Acupuncture and Chiropractic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease to build a new Brevard Multispecialty Clinic for Acupuncture and Chiropractic, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed. The facility's anticipated delivery date is [December 31, 2026], with first patient use in [March 2027].

The new Brevard Multispecialty Clinic for Acupuncture and Chiropractic is planned to be 7,869 rentable square feet and will be located in Cocoa, Florida, supporting the VA Orlando Healthcare System.

The new facility will expand the existing acupuncture and chiropractic spaces, enhance operational efficiencies and improve the experience for Veterans. This newly leased, appropriately sized, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient health care facility will offer acupuncture and chiropractic services. This enhancement aims to improve operational efficiency and overall Veteran experience.

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, chief acquisition officer and principal executive director for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. “When a Veteran comes to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it, and this new lease is a critical investment in meeting that mission.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.