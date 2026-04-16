What’s Your Why? OVAHCS Celebrates National Volunteer Appreciation Week

PRESS RELEASE

April 16, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to recognize National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 19-25, honoring the dedicated individuals who give their time, compassion, and purpose in service to Veterans.

As part of National Volunteer Appreciation week, OVAHCS is encouraging volunteers to reflect on “What’s Your Why”, the personal motivation behind their service to Veterans. Across the Orlando VA volunteers play a vital role in enhancing the Veteran experience through connection, support, and care.

“Every volunteer has a story and a reason that brings them here,” said Cristina Mercado Acevedo, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement. “We see that dedication in volunteers like Fredrick Holmes, who at 90 years old continues to serve and has contributed more than 50,000 hours, ranking third in the nation! Their ‘why’ becomes part of something much bigger, and the impact they make is felt by Veterans and staff every day.”

For many, that purpose is deeply personal.

After receiving care through the Orlando VA, volunteer Nestor Serrano found his reason to give back.

“As a Veteran, I was exposed to many illnesses during multiple deployments. I was treated here at Lake Nona through our DOM program,” Serrano said. “Once I completed treatment and was released, I wanted to find a way to give back to the facility that restored my life. I discovered our Volunteer Office, now known as CDCE, and I began volunteering there 10 years ago. I’ve never looked back.”

For others, volunteering is about honoring fellow Veterans and building meaningful connections.

“Volunteering allows me to honor Veterans who have given so much for our nation by improving their well-being through companionship, assistance, and support,” said Charles O’Bryant Jr., a 20-year U.S. Army Veteran. “It gives me personal fulfillment to give back to Veterans at the Daytona VA. It is a joy for me to serve our Veterans.”

O’Bryant added that his “why” comes from the relationships he builds. “I enjoy making our Veterans’ visits to the VA more enjoyable. I love hearing their stories and learning about their backgrounds. Many have struggles, and making their visit or day more positive is deeply rewarding.”

Volunteers like Regina Johnson are driven by the opportunity to bring joy and connection to Veterans.

“It gives me a chance to make a difference spreading joy to the Veterans,” Johnson said. “I love helping Veterans and getting the chance to meet them and listen to their stories. By meeting Veterans, I hope I can make a difference spreading joy and love. Volunteering truly makes a difference in the world today.”

Volunteers at the Orlando VA support a wide range of services, including patient transport, administrative assistance, recreational programs, and special events. Their contributions not only support daily operations but also create lasting, meaningful moments for Veterans and their families.

OVAHCS encourages community members to consider volunteering and discover their own reason for serving. Ready to find your “why”? For more information on volunteering, email vhaorlvoluntary@va.gov.



For additional information please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.