You’re Invited: Hurricane Preparedness Tabling Event - Daytona Beach VA Clinic, Thursday, September 4th

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2025

Daytona Beach, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Hurricane Preparedness Tabling Event on Thursday, September 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic, located at 1776 North Williamson Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32117.

The event aims to help Veterans, their families, staff, and volunteers prepare for hurricane season by connecting them with trusted emergency services and resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from Volusia County Emergency Management, public safety organizations, and Veteran-focused community partners.

“Living in Florida, we know how quickly a hurricane can change everything”, said Dr. Linda Yarris-Ewert, Chief Medical Officer at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic. “This event will provide resources to aid Veterans & their families to stayed informed, equipped & ready. Preparation is key to staying safe and resilient during hurricane season.”

Community organizations will be on-site to share informational materials, answer questions, and provide guidance on emergency planning, shelter options, medical readiness, and post-storm services. All Veterans, family members, staff, and volunteers are encouraged to attend.