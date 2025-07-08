You’re Invited: Veterans Creative Arts Competition at Orlando VA July 11th

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2025

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is thrilled to announce the annual local Veterans Creative Arts Competition taking place on Friday, July 11th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, located in Lake Nona.

This exciting event invites Veterans enrolled for VA health care services at OVAHCS to showcase their artistic talents across categories including visual arts, music, and creative writing.

Veterans who receive first place at this year’s local competition will be invited to display their artwork at the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Show.

“The local Veterans Creative Arts Competition offers a vital opportunity for Veterans to utilize art as a therapeutic tool, allowing them to express their creativity while managing emotional and physical challenges,” said Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO. “The artistic submissions we’ve received so far are incredibly inspiring, and I eagerly anticipate this year’s competition. Events like this reflect the resilience and creativity of our Veteran community, and we are honored to provide them with this platform.”

The public is welcome to attend and support these talented Veteran artists on July 11th.



For questions, contact Mary Verbinski at 407-403-4718 or mary.verbinski@va.gov.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov