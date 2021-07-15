Orlando VA Medical Center – Campus map

Directions

Located off Exit 19 (Lake Nona Boulevard) on Florida 417 Toll South

Coming from US 417 - Tavistock Blvd: Exit US 417 at Narcoossee Road headed south. Continue to Tavistock Lakes Boulevard and turn right, follow West to Lake Nona Boulevard and turn left. Follow South to Veterans Way and turn left. Follow Veterans Way through the main gate.

Coming from US 417 - Laureate Blvd: Exit US 417 at Narcoossee Road headed south. Continue to Laureate Boulevard and turn right, follow west to Veterans Way. Turn left and follow Veterans Way through the main gate.

Coming from Lake Nona Boulevard via Narcoossee: Follow Narcoossee Road to Lake Nona Boulevard and head west. Continue to Veterans Way. Turn left and follow Veterans Way through the main gate.

Coming from Lake Nona Boulevard via US 417: Follow US 417 to the Lake Nona Boulevard Exit (19). Head south to Veterans Way. Turn left and follow Veterans Way through the main gate.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Orlando VA Medical Center

13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827-5812

Intersection:

Laureate Boulevard and Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827-5812

Coordinates:

28°22'0.08"N 81°16'35.27"W