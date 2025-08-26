Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery (AF MIGS)

Fellowship Description

This comprehensive 2-year program offers fellows a robust curriculum focused on clinical excellence, academic development, and leadership in advanced gynecology. Fellows will gain proficiency in advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques, including vaginal, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery, and the management of complex gynecologic conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, and pelvic pain. With 70% of their time dedicated to clinical experience and 30% to scholarly and research activities, fellows will benefit from mentorship by experienced faculty and a rich learning environment.

Key objectives include achieving proficiency in advanced procedures, conducting impactful research, and developing leadership skills to advocate for women Veterans' health. The fellowship aligns with VA priorities by expanding access to specialized care, improving care quality, and empowering graduates to champion initiatives that benefit women Veterans.

Clinical Care

Fellows will rotate through various clinical settings, including clinics, operating rooms, and specialties such as colorectal surgery and urology. These rotations provide a comprehensive training experience, allowing fellows to gain diverse skills and insights into the multidisciplinary care of complex gynecologic conditions. Please note that specific rotations may vary by site, ensuring that each fellow's experience tailors to their unique resources and expertise available at their training location.

Research

During the first year of the fellowship, fellows will complete the Certificate Program in Clinical Research. This program’s design will equip fellows with essential skills in research methodology, data analysis, and the ethical conduct of clinical research. By integrating this certificate program into the fellowship, participants will enhance their ability to conduct impactful research and contribute to advancements in women's health, particularly within the VA system.

For further information about VA AF MIGS, please contact:

Georgine Lamvu, MD

AF MIGS National Coordinating Center Director

Georgine.Lamvu@va.gov



or

Annette Torres, ARNP

AF MIGS National Coordinating Center Coordinator

Annette.Torres2@va.gov



Interested applicants can complete an application here. Please ensure your application is submitted by November 15, 2025.