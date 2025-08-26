Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery (AF MIGS)
The Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery (AF MIGS) is a pioneering program designed to address the growing demand for specialized gynecologic care among women Veterans. As the number of women Veterans utilizing VA healthcare services is expected to increase significantly, this fellowship aims to train highly skilled gynecologists to meet their complex healthcare needs within the VA system.
Fellowship Description
This comprehensive 2-year program offers fellows a robust curriculum focused on clinical excellence, academic development, and leadership in advanced gynecology. Fellows will gain proficiency in advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques, including vaginal, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery, and the management of complex gynecologic conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, and pelvic pain. With 70% of their time dedicated to clinical experience and 30% to scholarly and research activities, fellows will benefit from mentorship by experienced faculty and a rich learning environment.
Key objectives include achieving proficiency in advanced procedures, conducting impactful research, and developing leadership skills to advocate for women Veterans' health. The fellowship aligns with VA priorities by expanding access to specialized care, improving care quality, and empowering graduates to champion initiatives that benefit women Veterans.
Clinical Care
Fellows will rotate through various clinical settings, including clinics, operating rooms, and specialties such as colorectal surgery and urology. These rotations provide a comprehensive training experience, allowing fellows to gain diverse skills and insights into the multidisciplinary care of complex gynecologic conditions. Please note that specific rotations may vary by site, ensuring that each fellow's experience tailors to their unique resources and expertise available at their training location.
Research
During the first year of the fellowship, fellows will complete the Certificate Program in Clinical Research. This program’s design will equip fellows with essential skills in research methodology, data analysis, and the ethical conduct of clinical research. By integrating this certificate program into the fellowship, participants will enhance their ability to conduct impactful research and contribute to advancements in women's health, particularly within the VA system.
Contact
For further information about VA AF MIGS, please contact:
Georgine Lamvu, MD
AF MIGS National Coordinating Center Director
Georgine.Lamvu@va.gov
or
Annette Torres, ARNP
AF MIGS National Coordinating Center Coordinator
Annette.Torres2@va.gov
Interested applicants can complete an application here. Please ensure your application is submitted by November 15, 2025.
Sites
Five independent sites will conduct the fellowship:
- Orlando, Florida
- Seattle, Washington
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Each site accommodates one fellow for two years, offering unique fellowship experiences influenced by their geographic locations. Despite these geographic differences, all sites adhere to a standardized curriculum and educational process, ensuring a consistent and comprehensive training experience for all fellows. Additionally, fellows will benefit from centralized VA resources such as research methodology training, enhancing their ability to conduct impactful research and contribute to the advancement of women's health.
Fellowship Site Descriptions
Orlando, Florida
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHS) is the primary Gyn surgery referral center for surrounding community clinics from Gainesville to Miami. OVAHS is located in Lake Nona Orlando across from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine (UCFCOM). Our gynecologic surgeons perform over 400 minimally invasive surgeries annually. The faculty includes specialists in urogynecology, pelvic pain, and MIS, thus Orlando offers comprehensive training in vaginal, laparoscopic, and robotic surgeries, such as hysterectomy and urogynecology procedures. Our state-of-the-art facilities include 10 operating rooms, including a hybrid operating room and two da Vinci Xi robots, a high-fidelity simulation center, and a laparoscopy computer simulation trainer. Also available are additional technologies such as radio frequency ablation and operative hysteroscopy. The surgery service includes minimally invasive surgeons in Urology, Colorectal Surgery, and Bariatric/GI Surgery. Fellows may opt to rotate through these services.
The fellowship emphasizes trauma-informed care for military-related health issues and offers extensive hands-on training in advanced surgical techniques including excisional endometriosis surgery.
In addition to exceptional training opportunities, living in Orlando offers a vibrant lifestyle. The city is known for its diverse culture, beautiful landscapes, and year-round sunny weather. Residents enjoy a wide range of recreational activities, world-class dining, and easy access to beaches and natural parks. Orlando provides an ideal environment to balance professional growth with personal well-being. Join us in Orlando to make a meaningful impact on women Veterans' healthcare while enjoying all that this dynamic city has to offer.
Interested applicants can complete an application here. Please ensure application is submitted by November 15, 2025.
New Orleans, Louisiana
The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS) in New Orleans is the primary surgery referral center for the region and serves over 7,200 women veterans across 23 parishes. Fellows train in a collaborative clinic with integrated services, gaining expertise in MIGS, urogynecology, vulvar pain, menopause, and pelvic health physical therapy. The GYN team includes two on-site faculty, with an additional Gyn surgeon at the Biloxi VA. Our surgical training includes modern operating rooms with advanced laparoscopic and robotic systems, including dual-console da Vinci Xi platforms, and training at prestigious simulation centers at Tulane and Louisiana State University (LSU).
As a brand new, state-of-the-art facility and home to the VA’s third-largest Graduate Medical program, SLVHCS provides extensive academic resources through its affiliation with Tulane University School of Medicine and a comprehensive on site medical library located in the culturally rich city of New Orleans. Fellows enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with renowned cuisine, live music, and over 130 annual festivals. This unique backdrop offers a perfect blend of professional growth and an enriching lifestyle. Join us in New Orleans for an unparalleled fellowship experience!
Interested applicants can complete an application here. Please ensure application is submitted by November 15, 2025.
Seattle, Washington
The VA Puget Sound Health Care System serves over 19,000 women Veterans. This program provides advanced surgical training in a mission-driven setting, supported by a multidisciplinary team including three experienced gynecologic surgeons, pelvic floor physical therapists, and mental health providers specializing in sex therapy.
Fellows benefit from access to cutting-edge resources such as a state-of-the-art medical library, 3D printing, and augmented reality for surgical planning. Surgical training is conducted in eight operating rooms at the Seattle VA, including the DaVinci robotic platform, and two additional operating rooms at the American Lake campus for outpatient procedures.
Located in Seattle, the program offers access to the natural beauty of the Puget Sound region, with opportunities for skiing, hiking, and water sports. The city also boasts a vibrant food scene, rich arts and culture, and a dynamic urban environment.
This fellowship is ideal for those seeking advanced clinical and surgical training while serving a deserving population of women Veterans in a supportive, innovative academic environment.
Interested applicants can complete an application here. Please ensure application is submitted by November 15, 2025.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serves over 8,300 women Veterans annually. The Gynecology Section manages 2,200 visits yearly and covers eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware.
The team includes attending surgeons, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses, specializing in minimally invasive gynecology, pelvic pain, menopause, and gynecologic oncology. Most faculty hold positions at the University of Pennsylvania, with strong research backgrounds.
Enjoy state-of-the-art operating rooms, including six new rooms, a hybrid operating room, and two da Vinci Xi robots. The fellowship emphasizes trauma-informed care for military-related health issues and offers extensive hands-on training in advanced surgical techniques. The facility has an on-site medical library. The surgery service includes minimally invasive surgeons in Urology, Colorectal Surgery, and Bariatric/GI Surgery.
Located in urban West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia is the 6th largest city in the U.S., offering diverse cultural experiences and easy access to the eastern seaboard, the mountains of central Pennsylvania, and the shores of New Jersey and Delaware. The city supports multiple professional sport teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles. Experience the vibrant culture of Philadelphia while making a significant impact on women's health within the VA system.
Interested applicants can complete an application here. Please ensure application is submitted by November 15, 2025.
Cleveland, Ohio
The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (LSCVAMC) is the third-largest VA hospital in the nation and the heart of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. Our dedicated 8,500 square foot Women’s Health Annex serves 10,000 women across the region, and our population of women Veterans continues to grow annually. Our diverse team of gynecologists, a nurse practitioner, and family physicians tackles a wide range of cases and procedures.
Fellows will benefit from expert training in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery, featuring advanced treatment for urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. LSCVAMC is equipped with on-site laparoscopy, robotics, and robotic simulations, and state-of-the-art surgical facilities, undergoing renovation to include 12 operating rooms with the latest technology.
Cleveland offers an attractive lifestyle with low costs of living, minimal traffic, outstanding sports teams, cultural institutions, a vibrant culinary scene, and ample outdoor activities. Enjoy our supportive and welcoming community while training in a program known for postgraduate excellence, featuring an extensive medical library and opportunities to participate in global health programs. Spend two years experiencing both professional and personal growth in a city that balances advanced medical training with rich cultural and recreational offerings.
Interested applicants can complete an application here. Please ensure application is submitted by November 15, 2025.