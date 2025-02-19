Community Residential Care (CRC) Program

Orlando VA Community Residential Care Program

The overarching goal of a CRC facility is to provide care coordination and optimal VA access, while helping each CRC Veteran reach their maximum independence with the proper balance of safety and support. Veterans enrolled in the program receive case management support visits by CRC Program staff at least monthly. The CRC Program provides additional support in the form of biannual trainings with CRC Sponsors and annual re-inspections of CRC homes and facilities.

The cost of residential care is financed by the Veteran's own resources. The monthly rate is negotiated between the Veteran and CRC home/facility Sponsor and agreed upon prior to placement.

Additionally, some Veterans may be eligible to use a voucher for rental assistance through the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. This program requires an additional inspection through the local public housing authority, which would supplement a portion of the monthly cost of the CRC home/facility, if approved.

Community Residential Care Program Features

A supportive care option in a home-like environment

Furnished private or semi-private rooms

24-hour supervision/care

Management of medication administration as prescribed by Veteran’s VA physician

Assistance with daily living skills and personal care (e.g., dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.) as needed

Three nutritious meals per day and two snacks

Weekly laundry and housekeeping assistance

Transportation, either provided or arranged, for all medical appointments

Recreational and socialization activities

Signed care agreement between CRC Sponsor and the Veteran or their legal representative

Monthly visits with VA CRC Program staff providing case management as needed and acting as a liaison between the CRC home/facility and the VA at large

Frequent and ongoing communication between the CRC Program staff and CRC home/facility resulting in better continuity of care

High quality care outcomes and high levels of Veteran satisfaction

Connect with Orlando VA Community Residential Care Program Staff