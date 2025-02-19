Community Residential Care (CRC) Program
VA Community Residential Care (CRC) offers privately-owned, enriched, and supportive housing with health care supervision for eligible Veterans who don’t need hospital or nursing home care, but can’t live independently due to medical, psychiatric and/or psychosocial limitations and lack suitable supports. Examples of CRC's enriched housing may include, but are not limited to: Assisted Living Facilities, Adult Family Care Homes, and smaller Residential Care Homes. An initial application and inspection process is required to become a VA-approved CRC home or facility.
Orlando VA Community Residential Care Program
The overarching goal of a CRC facility is to provide care coordination and optimal VA access, while helping each CRC Veteran reach their maximum independence with the proper balance of safety and support. Veterans enrolled in the program receive case management support visits by CRC Program staff at least monthly. The CRC Program provides additional support in the form of biannual trainings with CRC Sponsors and annual re-inspections of CRC homes and facilities.
The cost of residential care is financed by the Veteran's own resources. The monthly rate is negotiated between the Veteran and CRC home/facility Sponsor and agreed upon prior to placement.
Additionally, some Veterans may be eligible to use a voucher for rental assistance through the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. This program requires an additional inspection through the local public housing authority, which would supplement a portion of the monthly cost of the CRC home/facility, if approved.
Community Residential Care Program Features
- A supportive care option in a home-like environment
- Furnished private or semi-private rooms
- 24-hour supervision/care
- Management of medication administration as prescribed by Veteran’s VA physician
- Assistance with daily living skills and personal care (e.g., dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.) as needed
- Three nutritious meals per day and two snacks
- Weekly laundry and housekeeping assistance
- Transportation, either provided or arranged, for all medical appointments
- Recreational and socialization activities
- Signed care agreement between CRC Sponsor and the Veteran or their legal representative
- Monthly visits with VA CRC Program staff providing case management as needed and acting as a liaison between the CRC home/facility and the VA at large
- Frequent and ongoing communication between the CRC Program staff and CRC home/facility resulting in better continuity of care
- High quality care outcomes and high levels of Veteran satisfaction
Connect with Orlando VA Community Residential Care Program Staff
Marie Rosen MSW, LCSW
Community Residential Care Program Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Email: Marie.Rosen@va.gov