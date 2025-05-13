Resources for Veteran safety
This page provides numerous resources to prevent adverse events and promote independent, recovery-oriented recovery. Click on the topics below for more details about each safety resource.
Medication Safety
Medication List
- Review your VA medication list routinely for accuracy
- Access through VA medical records or through My HealtheVet
- Speak with your prescribers to update your list
- Learn more at https://www.pbm.va.gov/PBM/VAMedicationReconciliation/VA_Medication_Reconciliation.asp
Medication Disposal
Take Away Envelopes – request this is mailed to you by your VA prescriber
- Medication Disposal Receptacles onsite at VA
- Orlando – first floor, across from bank windows
- Lake Baldwin – between room 1704 and 1703A, near information desk
- Viera – Pharmacy Lobby
- Daytona – Pharmacy Lobby
- Community Resources
Medication-related supplies
- Sharps Container (for needles/syringes)
- Access
- Request order by your VA prescriber
- Purchase independently
- Utilize hard plastic containers with lid
- Disposal
- Access
- Tablet cutters or crushers - request this is mailed to you by your VA prescriber or purchase independently
- Always read the instructions on your prescription bottle with each prescription, including on refills, to ensure accurate dosing
- Accidental overdoses may occur with one tablet use versus one-half tablet use and can result in a range of safety issues
- Medication organizers - request this is mailed to you by your VA prescriber
- Set a schedule each week to review and fill/adjust your medications in your organizer
- Ensure you have your most recent medication list as a cross reference against your prescription bottles to prevent errors in dosing
- Medication lockbox or safe - request your VA Mental Health Medication prescriber review if your are eligible for access through the VA or consider purchasing on your own
- Storing medications is a way to prevent access to others (consider children, the elderly, or pets)
- Putting time and space between medications, including those which can be purchased over the counter, is a safety method to incorporate if there is a risk of suicide attempt by overdose, confusion with medication use, and/or impulsivity challenges.
- It is important to never store emergency medications in a lockbox or safe, such as rescue inhalers, naloxone kits, epi-pens, or nitroglycerin to ensure timely access when needed.
Prescription opiods
- Use of prescription opioids may also result in overdose, including accidentally, discuss and obtain access to a naloxone kit through your VA to be informed about risks about overdose and how to respond if this were to happen
- Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_3CRZf1MMo&feature=youtu.be
Additional resources and support
- Never Use Alone:
- 12 step or other supportive groups:
- SMART Recovery: https://meetings.smartrecovery.org/
- AA (Alcoholics Anonymous): https://www.aa.org/
- NA (Narcotics Anonymous): https://na.org/
- Al-Anon (for friends and family): https://al-anon.org/ or 1-888-4AL-ANON (1-
)
- Ala-teen: https://al-anon.org/
- Women for Sobriety: https://womenforsobriety.org/ or
includes LGBTQ+ Affinity Groups
Firearm safety
Safe storage and use of firearms is recommended for everyone who chooses to have access to a firearm. Resources to enhance storage and proper use may include:
- Gunlocks/cables for each firearm
- Available through VA via suicide prevention team
- Firearm lockboxes or safe
- Request your VA provider reviews if you are eligible for access through the VA or consider purchasing on your own
- Learn more at https://www.va.gov/reach/lethal-means/
National Shooting Sports Foundation: Firearm Safety Information
https://www.mirecc.va.gov/lethalmeanssafety/docs/VA_Firearm_Safety_Lock_Brochure.pdf
Non-prescribed Drug/Substance Use
Accidental exposure to many contaminants occurs with use of non-prescribed substances. Abstaining from use provides the lowest risk of exposure to potentially life-threating products commonly found in heroin, non-prescribed fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, pills, and many other products.
Many resources for harm reduction are available for those using non-prescribed substances through the VA.
- All substance use does not indicate a substance use disorder, however, any use comes with a variety of risks (to learn more at https://www.veterantraining.va.gov/substances/
- Discuss risks of continued use and potential accidental overdoses by substances such as fentanyl and/or xylazine
- Learn more about opioid overdoses, naloxone access and xylazine
- Learn more about commonly used drugs
- Community resources for naloxone access:
- Pharmacies (may be available without prescription)
- Florida Department of Health in Orange (https://www.floridahealth.gov/)
- Naloxone locator using website: https://www.isavefl.com/
- Mail-based naloxone through Florida Harm Reduction Collective https://nextdistro.org/flchoice
- If injecting drugs, additional resources are available through Syringe Service Programs which also assist with connection to comprehensive care
- Exposure to xylazine may lead to wounds; if any wound occur, it is very important to receive proper wound care as soon as possible to prevent severe complications
- Learn more about Orlando VA’s Syringe Service program
- Community resources for harm reduction
Goals and Treatment Resources
- Goals to reduce OR stop use of substances may be considered and managed in all levels of care with your healthcare teams
- Specialty care for substance use disorders may be available in outpatient, residential, or inpatient settings
- Orlando VA Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Clinic - PDF below
- Orlando VA Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program or Domiciliary -PDF below
Don't Wait. Reach Out
Life has its challenges. You don’t have to solve them alone. That’s true whether it’s an everyday struggle, or something more complicated.
This site was designed for Veterans to proactively seek support and resources.
You’re not alone. You’ve got this. Don’t wait. Reach out.
Veteran Crisis Line
The Veterans Crisis Line's number—988 then Press 1—helps make it easier to remember and share the number to access help in times of need.
Signed into law in 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act authorized 988 as the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As part of the law, all telephone service providers in the U.S. had to activate the number no later than July 16, 2022.
Veterans can use this option by dialing 988 and pressing 1 to contact the Veterans Crisis Line. Veterans may still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the previous phone number—1-800-273-8255 and Press 1—by text (838255), and through chat (VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat).
Hotlines
- Gambling:
- National Problem Gambling Helpline, call 24/7: 1-
- Florida Gamblers Anonymous hotline call:
- Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling 24 hr hotline, call:
- VA programs available through the Residential Recovery and Renewal Center in Nevada and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
- National Problem Gambling Helpline, call 24/7: 1-
- Women Veteran Call Center
- 1-855-VA WOMEN or 1-
- 1-855-VA WOMEN or 1-
- National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
- 1-877-4AID-VET or 1-
- 1-877-4AID-VET or 1-
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- 1-800-799-SAFE or 1-
- 1-800-799-SAFE or 1-
- Poison Control
- 1-
or online at www.poison.org
- 1-
Financial Hardship Assistance
If experiencing financial stressors, consider exploring the below:
- VBA financial hardship assistance
- FDIC "Money Smart" financial education program
- DoD Sen$e mobile app which provides personalized financial education to military members
- Learn about VA travel pay reimbursement
- Learn about FINVET | National Veterans Financial Resource Center