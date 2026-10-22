About Soldier's Angels Veterans Food Pantry:

The pantry is available to Veterans served by the Orlando VA Healthcare System who are in need of food assistance. During each biweekly distribution event, up to 60 Veteran families will be served.

Unlike a traditional prepackaged food distribution, the pantry allows Veterans to select groceries based on their individual preferences, dietary needs and food restrictions. Both perishable and non-perishable food items are available.

The Veterans Food Pantry represents a collaborative effort between Soldiers’ Angels and OVAHCS CDCE to address food insecurity among Veterans while connecting them with support through their local VA healthcare system.

Food pantry distributions are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on select Thursday's through December 17, 2026. Upcoming dates include October 22, November 5, November 19, December 3 and December 17. The program is expected to expand from biweekly to weekly distributions in the future.

Veterans interested in participating can register through Soldiers’ Angels at SoldiersAngels.org/GetFood.

Veterans interested in additional information, or community members interested in volunteering, may contact OVAHCS CDCE at VHAORLVoluntary@va.gov or 407-631-0135.