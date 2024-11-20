Stories of Inspiration and Motivation
Pushing beyond the mission: Stories of inspiration and motivation.
Starting January 2025!
Are you a Veteran looking to help other Veterans by telling your story? Inspire others by joining us for a dynamic speaker series. Created by Veterans, for Veterans.
Every 3rd Wednesday of the month: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Orlando VA Medical Center
4th floor - main auditorium
Sign up here to let us know that you are interested in speaking:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S3Y3XPJ
Sign up here to let us know that you are interested in attending as an audience member: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RDK9BNS
Why Join?
- Share your story: Inspire others with your unique experiences and perspectives.
- Build confidence: Develop impactful communication skills tailored to your
strengths.
- Connect & Lead: Network with like-minded Veterans and foster leadership
through storytelling.
- Learn from Experts: Hear from accomplished Veteran keynote speakers and gain
actionable insights.
Who Should Attend?
- Veterans of all backgrounds seeking personal and professional growth.
- Leaders ready to refine their presentation abilities.
- Anyone looking to connect with the Veteran community through the power of
words.
What to Expect
- Monthly offerings: Will feature inspiring keynote Veteran speakers who will share
their story and inspire others to have important conversations from a variety of
topics such as, professional growth, leadership, innovation, and more!
- Peer feedback: In a supportive and empowering environment.
- Opportunities: To step into the spotlight and share your voice with other
servicemembers.
Your voice matters. Lead with it.