Stories of Inspiration and Motivation

Pushing beyond the mission: Stories of inspiration and motivation.

Starting January 2025! 

Are you a Veteran looking to help other Veterans by telling your story? Inspire others by joining us for a dynamic speaker series. Created by Veterans, for Veterans.

Every 3rd Wednesday of the month: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Orlando VA Medical Center
4th floor - main auditorium

 

Sign up here to let us know that you are interested in speaking:  
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S3Y3XPJ

 

Sign up here to let us know that you are interested in attending as an audience member: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RDK9BNS

 

Why Join?

  • Share your story: Inspire others with your unique experiences and perspectives.
  • Build confidence: Develop impactful communication skills tailored to your
    strengths.
  • Connect & Lead: Network with like-minded Veterans and foster leadership
    through storytelling.
  • Learn from Experts: Hear from accomplished Veteran keynote speakers and gain
    actionable insights.

Who Should Attend?

  • Veterans of all backgrounds seeking personal and professional growth.
  • Leaders ready to refine their presentation abilities.
  • Anyone looking to connect with the Veteran community through the power of
    words.

What to Expect

  • Monthly offerings: Will feature inspiring keynote Veteran speakers who will share
    their story and inspire others to have important conversations from a variety of
    topics such as, professional growth, leadership, innovation, and more!
  • Peer feedback: In a supportive and empowering environment.
  • Opportunities: To step into the spotlight and share your voice with other
    servicemembers.

 

Your voice matters. Lead with it.

