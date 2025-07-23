Traveling/Relocating Veteran Services

Traveling/Relocating Care Coordination Team

Phone: 407-646-5025/ TVCORL@VA.gov

Lynda Crayon

Beth Happ

Natasha Lewis

Michelle Parrilla-Rivera

Womack Rucker

Adela Hunt

Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans

To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT team by phone or access My HealtheVet.

Are You Planning to Travel or Relocate?

Prior to traveling:

Notify your PACT Care Team, MH & Specialty Care Providers, of your plans 4-6 weeks before you travel

Travel Dates

Your Travel Destination Address

Phone Number

Name of preferred VA location (if known)

Discuss any specific health concerns with your PACT care team

Bring enough medications for your trip

Ask your providers if you will need any lab testing, supplies, or care needs while traveling

Register for My HealtheVet: https://www.va.gov

For non-VA urgent/emergent care during travel:

Veterans may present to any VA ER at any time without a consult

All non-VA ER visits/admissions must be reported to the Centralized Emergency Care Notification Call Center within 72hrs

within 72hrs VA contracted Urgent Care Centers are available at www.va.gov/find-locations/ (Under the facility tab, choose Urgent Care)

Pharmacy Information:

Veterans should ensure they have enough medications/refills prior to departure

Provide temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of VA medications

Via the ONE PHARMACY PROGRAM, any VA pharmacy may dispense a ONE TIME (bridge) supply of some VA active medications

dispense a ONE TIME (bridge) supply of some VA active medications ONE PHARMACY PROGRAM does not dispense controlled substances even if there are remaining refills

The Orlando VA Healthcare System