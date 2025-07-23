Traveling/Relocating Veteran Services
The Orlando Traveling/Relocating Veteran Team provides patient-centered coordination of care for traveling or permanently relocating Veterans. This program assists Veterans requesting health care and/or mental health care during extended travel away from home or when relocating.
Traveling/Relocating Care Coordination Team
Phone: 407-646-5025/ TVCORL@VA.gov
Lynda Crayon
Beth Happ
Natasha Lewis
Michelle Parrilla-Rivera
Womack Rucker
Adela Hunt
Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans
To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT team by phone or access My HealtheVet.
Are You Planning to Travel or Relocate?
Prior to traveling:
- Notify your PACT Care Team, MH & Specialty Care Providers, of your plans 4-6 weeks before you travel
- Travel Dates
- Your Travel Destination Address
- Phone Number
- Name of preferred VA location (if known)
- Discuss any specific health concerns with your PACT care team
- Bring enough medications for your trip
- Ask your providers if you will need any lab testing, supplies, or care needs while traveling
- Register for My HealtheVet: https://www.va.gov
For non-VA urgent/emergent care during travel:
- Veterans may present to any VA ER at any time without a consult
- All non-VA ER visits/admissions must be reported to the Centralized Emergency Care Notification Call Center
within 72hrs
- VA contracted Urgent Care Centers are available at www.va.gov/find-locations/ (Under the facility tab, choose Urgent Care)
Pharmacy Information:
- Veterans should ensure they have enough medications/refills prior to departure
- Provide temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of VA medications
- Via the ONE PHARMACY PROGRAM, any VA pharmacy may dispense a ONE TIME (bridge) supply of some VA active medications
- ONE PHARMACY PROGRAM does not dispense controlled substances even if there are remaining refills
The Orlando VA Healthcare System
- Direct lines to OVAHCS:
- Orlando VAMC (Lake Nona): (407) 631-1000
- Lake Baldwin Clinic: (407) 646-5500
- Daytona Beach Clinic:
- Viera Clinic:
- Health Eligibility Center:
- The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year Simply dial 1-877-741-3400 to speak with a VA nurse
- Find a VA location, or in-network Emergency Department and Urgent Care locator: www.va.gov/find-locations