Urgent Care
Located within the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, the urgent care facility is staffed with skilled healthcare professionals who are dedicated to providing personalized and efficient care.
November 24, 2024 - The Orlando VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the opening of a new Urgent Care Clinic at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, providing timely and convenient care for Veterans in need of same-day medical attention.
Walk-in services are now available!
Need care for minor illness or injuries? Walk-in today for same day services.
Visit Urgent Care for:
- Minor cuts, burns and wounds
- Allergic reactions
- Minor injuries, infections, or irritants
- Persistent fever
- Severe cold and flu symptoms
- Severe earaches
- Recent muscle strain or injury
- New abdominal pain
- Other non-life-threatening but urgent needs
Location: Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, Main Building - Green Team
Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Phone:
