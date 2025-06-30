In this role, she is responsible for the . In this role, he oversees the following services: Fisher House, Center for Development and Civic Engagement CDCE (Voluntary Services), Medical Media, Webmaster, Police, Safety, Radiation Safety Officer (RSO), Emergency Management, Privacy/ FOIA, and is matrixed to coordinate with Vet Centers (Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona and Clermont). When Ms. Sparks is not acting in this role, she is the Chief of Health Administration Service for the Orlando VA Healthcare System. Prior to officially joining OVAHCS, as the Chief of Health Administration Service, Angela Sparks served as the Patient Business Service Chief for Chalmer’s P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center, Columbus, Ohio. She oversaw programs including Veteran Transportation Service, Scheduling Management programs, Data Management, Contact Center, Health Information Management, and Cerner Implementation, where she assisted as a Cerner Deployment Facility Lead during go-live and Cerner SME and Lead for Millennium VHA EOH Program. Ms. Sparks attended Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, and the American Institute of Alternative Medicine, in Columbus, Ohio. She began her career with the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Ohio in 2008 as an Advanced Medical Support Assistant.