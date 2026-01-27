Lisa L. Zacher, M.D., MACP was named Chief of Staff (COS), Orlando VA Healthcare System starting in November 2015 after joining the Orlando VA as Chief of Medicine in July 2013. As COS, she oversees the care of more than 160,000 Central Florida Veterans, while serving as the core medical administrator of the Orlando VA Medical Center’s 14 sites of care throughout East Central Florida. She was detailed as Acting/Interim OVAHCS Medical Center Director from February-December 2019 and as the Acting Chief Medical Officer, Veteran Integrated Services Network (VISN) 8, Tampa Florida from Jan – April 2025.

Dr. Zacher graduated from the School of Mines and Technology in 1985 with a BS in Chemistry. She received her medical degree in 1989 from the University of South Dakota utilizing an Army Health Professional Scholarship. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBMAC) in El Paso, Texas (1992), and Pulmonary/Critical Care training at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, WA (1994) and University of Washington (1995).

Dr. Zacher is a retired U. S. Army Colonel with 27 years of active-duty service. Dr. Zacher completed two combat deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. During her first tour (2008-2009) she served as an Intensive Care physician in the Green Zone as part of the 28th Combat Support Hospital (Ft Bragg) and 86th CSH (Ft Campbell). In 2011, she again deployed as the Deputy Command Surgeon for United States Forces – Iraq (Camp Victory) – a joint force assignment. Her last Army assignment (2005-2013) was as Chief of Medicine, Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas a 450 bed Level 1 trauma facility. Her clinical expertise in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine was recognized by her receipt of the “A” Designator (civilian equivalent of tenured Professor) and the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3). She also was appointed as Pulmonary Consultant to the Army Surgeon General from 2008-2013 and served as a DoD spokesperson for Burn Pits and has several publications/presentations related to lung injury from airborne hazards. Her military awards included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Defense Meritorious Service medal.

Dr. Zacher is active in many professional organizations. She served as the American College of Physicians (ACP) Army Chapter Governor from 2009-2013 and attained Mastership in the ACP (MACP). In 2020, the Army ACP Chapter initiated a new annual award, the “Colonel Lisa L. Zacher Mentorship of Women in Medicine”. In 2025, Dr. Zacher was the recipient of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS), John D. Chase Award for Executive Excellence (recognition of sustained executive leadership and professional performance by a VHA executive leader). She maintains extensive academic affiliations including appointments as Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Veterans Affairs at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando.