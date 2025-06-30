He is responsible for the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Health Administration Service, Veterans Experience, Employee Experience and Workforce Development, Strategic and Facility Planning, and Technology. Additionally, he has a dotted line of responsibility with Human Resources and Contracting. Mr. Baker is an Air Force Veteran. Mr. Baker came to OVAHCS from Dublin GA, VA, where he was their Assistant Director for three years. Throughout Mr. Baker’s career, he has served as Assistant Director, Associate Director, and Chief Financial Officer at several sites for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Mr. Baker also served as the Chief of Stability Support US Southern Command (Army) and Chief of Budget Integration Air Force Global Strike Command.

