After 12 Pregnancy Losses, Marine Corps Veteran Finds Hope, Support, and a Miracle Through Orlando VA

For Marine Corps Veteran Adriana Elmore, the dream of becoming a mother seemed increasingly out of reach. But after years of heartbreak, her 13th pregnancy brought something she had been waiting for: hope.

For Marine Corps Veteran Adriana Elmore, the dream of becoming a mother seemed increasingly out of reach. But after years of heartbreak, her 13th pregnancy brought something she had been waiting for: hope.

On Oct. 10, Elmore welcomed her daughter, Carolina, a moment made possible through perseverance, specialized medical care, and unwavering support from the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS).

“She’s literally the miracle,” Elmore shared.

Elmore, who served from 2015 to 2016, experienced recurrent pregnancy losses beginning in 2017, including an ectopic pregnancy in 2022. After relocating to Florida in January 2026, she unexpectedly discovered she was pregnant again.

With her medical history, every day mattered.

Through Orlando VA’s Maternity Care Coordination Program, Elmore connected with Gisel Bonilla, a maternity care coordinator who immediately began arranging specialized care, securing appointments, and helping her navigate an unfamiliar health care system.

“Gisel has literally been our rock for navigating the whole system out here,” Elmore expressed.

Bonilla’s support extended far beyond scheduling appointments. Throughout Elmore’s high-risk pregnancy, the VA coordinated specialty care, monitored her needs, and connected her with mental health services, pelvic floor therapy, lactation resources, and postpartum support.

For Bonilla, the mission is personal.

“We’re advocating for them to get what they need as soon as possible,” Bonilla said. “It is so rewarding when you hear these stories.”

The emotional significance became even greater during October’s Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Following Orlando VA’s annual remembrance event honoring families who experienced pregnancy and infant loss, Bonilla received an unexpected email from Elmore announcing Carolina’s arrival.

“What a beautiful way to end the day,” Bonilla recalled. “We had a rainbow baby. It’s always good to have hope.”

Beyond maternity care coordination, Orlando VA offers reproductive mental health support, pregnancy education, nutrition counseling, lactation services, and postpartum resources through its women’s health programs.

For Elmore, those services meant never facing the journey alone.

Now, with Carolina safely in her arms, she hopes her story encourages other women Veterans experiencing similar struggles.

“Don’t give up,” Elmore encouraged. “You know your body better than anyone else.”

Elmore’s message is simple: Ask for help, explore available resources, and never lose hope.

Women Veterans seeking maternity care coordination or additional resources can contact Orlando VA at .

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility—the highest level of complexity—in 2021. With more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of approximately $2.5 billion, Orlando VAHCS serves more than 149,000 Veterans throughout Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center has also received five-star CMS ratings for both quality and patient experience—an achievement highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review as placing it among only 61 health care systems nationwide, and one of just two in Florida, along with Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, to earn this distinction. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides comprehensive outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Its 65-acre campus includes 126 acute inpatient beds; specialized medical, surgical and mental health services; advanced diagnostic capabilities; a large multispecialty outpatient clinic; and a 120-bed Community Living Center. The campus also includes a 60-bed Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program/Domiciliary, while a second 56-bed program is located at the Lake Baldwin Campus. Outpatient services are provided at health care centers in Lake Baldwin and Viera; a multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach; and community-based outpatient clinics in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.