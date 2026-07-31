Orlando VA Pilots Virtual Reality Training to Prepare Staff for Veteran Suicide Prevention

Moments after putting on the headset, employees found themselves standing in a familiar place: the lobby of the Orlando VA Medical Center.

A Veteran approached, and the conversation began normally. But as it unfolded, subtle warning signs surfaced, testing whether participants could recognize a Veteran in crisis and respond the right way.

The scenario was part of a national pilot program using virtual reality to strengthen suicide prevention training for Orlando VA employees who aren't mental health professionals but regularly interact with Veterans.

"Suicide prevention is everyone's responsibility," said Dr. Lex Velasquez, Suicide Prevention Supervisor and Lead Coordinator at the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS). "Many employees interact with Veterans every day, but not everyone has formal mental health training. This pilot was designed to help bridge that gap."

Unlike classroom instruction or traditional role-play, the immersive simulation drops participants into a virtual recreation of the medical center, where a routine conversation with a Veteran gradually reveals signs of emotional distress. Employees must listen actively, build rapport, and choose how to respond, while the software captures their answers and delivers real-time feedback.

"It's one of those things where you need hands-on training to really develop your skills," Velasquez said. "Outside of interacting with a suicidal Veteran, this is the closest you're going to get."

Each session runs about an hour, including equipment orientation, and is framed as a learning opportunity rather than a graded test. Feedback from participants was strongly positive and many were struck by how realistic the Veteran character felt and quickly recognized the Orlando VA lobby as the opening setting, which added to the authenticity.

"Participants empathized well throughout the training, and that was reflected in their feedback," Velasquez said. She was also surprised by the accuracy of the live captioning and how comfortably employees of all ages adapted to the VR equipment.

As one of the pilot sites, Orlando VA recommended expanding the software with additional scenarios across different clinical settings. "The developers have shared that the software is highly customizable," Velasquez said. "We hope the OVAHCS will continue using innovative ways to enhance suicide prevention training."

The medical center already uses VR for firearm safety training and continues exploring technology to support Veteran care, one realistic conversation at a time.



To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.



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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.