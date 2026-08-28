The Program Veterans Should Know About: Inside VA Blind Rehabilitation

At 76, Air Force Veteran Dwight D. Sayer navigates the world differently than he once did. His smartphone talks to him. His mail can be scanned and read aloud.

Technology helps him operate his computer, television, and other devices. And when he walks through the Orlando VA Medical Center, he relies on a mental map built through years of training.

For Sayer, who has lost more than 90% of his vision, those tools represent something much larger than technology: independence.

“The blind rehab program saved my life,” Sayer shared. “Once you learn through blind rehab and the VIST program, you can do anything you want. There’s always a way. It may not be the way you wanted, but there’s always a way.”

That philosophy is at the heart of the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s (OVAHCS) Blind Rehabilitation Program, a little-known resource helping Veterans with blindness and low vision adapt to everyday life.

The program pairs Vision Impairment Services Team (VIST) coordinators with Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Specialists (BROS) who provide individualized training, including visits inside Veterans’ homes. The Blind Rehabilitation team consists of 2 VIST and 2 BROS: Gregory Manuel, Tanii' Mosley, Dylan-John Buhain, and Gregory Manuel.

Gregory Manuel, a VIST coordinator who has worked in blind rehabilitation since 2008, said the goal goes far beyond providing equipment.

“We’re there to help folks adapt to living with blindness and vision loss,” Manuel stated. “My role is to provide an opportunity, a chance to move forward in life and recapture confidence and independence.”

That might mean teaching a Veteran to prepare a meal safely, navigate with a cane, read medication labels, use a smartphone or computer, return to a favorite hobby, or walk through the neighborhood again.

Unlike many rehabilitation programs, Veterans are not discharged after completing a set number of visits. Blind rehabilitation follows them throughout their VA care, adjusting support as their vision, living situation, and goals change.

Dr. Ashley Brevil, supervisory social worker for the Orlando VA blind rehabilitation team, said that continuity can transform how Veterans see their future.

“To see them have a level of independence that they thought they had lost forever is really rewarding,” Dr. Brevil said.

Dr. Brevil further adds, “This doesn’t have to be the end of your story. This is just one chapter.”

Sayer knows that firsthand. Since entering blind rehabilitation, he has traveled independently across the country, advocated for other blind Veterans, and spent years helping others discover resources he once did not know existed.

His message to Veterans experiencing vision loss is simple.

“Anybody that’s got a visual impairment of any kind can’t afford to miss this program,” Sayer said. “Because if they do, they’re going to miss a whole lot.”

Interested in Blind Rehabilitation Services?

Veterans experiencing blindness, low vision, or vision loss that is making everyday activities more difficult can ask their VA primary care provider, eye care provider, social worker, or other member of their care team for a referral to Blind Rehabilitation Services. There is no wrong door; the team can help determine eligibility and connect Veterans with the appropriate services, training, and resources.

For more information, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.



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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, Lake Baldwin and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.