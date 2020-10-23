100th Veterans Day Celebration - Warsaw, NC
100 consecutive years of celebrating Veterans Day!
The Official Veterans Day Parade of North Carolina and the oldest consecutive Veterans Day celebration in America, at 100 years!
2020 Schedule of Events
Saturday, November 7, 2020
7:00 am……St. John's Masonic Lodge #13, Pancake Breakfast Warsaw Baptist Church
9:00 am……Side Walk Vendors/Food Trucks Front Street , Warsaw
9:00 am……Parade Line Up Begins
10:00 am…..VFW Memorial Service Veterans Park, Railroad Street, Warsaw
10:45 am…..Presentation of Parade Marshalls & Honorees
10:55 am…..NC Forestry Service Flyover Special Forces Parachute Jump Team ~ Presentation of USA Flag
11:00 am…..100th Veterans Day Parade
12:00 pm…..Warsaw Fire Dept BBQ Lunch Fund Raiser
1:00 - 3:00 pm…….Duplin Veterans Museum Tours LP Best House, Hill Street, Warsaw
7:30 pm……Boy Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony Warsaw Presbyterian Church, Hill Street, Warsaw
Sunday, November 8, 2020
6:00 pm ……….Area Churches Veterans Service First Missionary Baptist ~ Hill Street, Warsaw, NC
Everyone Welcomed!
For more information, please visit: https://www.warsawncchamber.com/pview.aspx?id=20808&catid=71