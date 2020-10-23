100th Veterans Day Celebration - Warsaw, NC

The Official Veterans Day Parade of North Carolina and the oldest consecutive Veterans Day celebration in America, at 100 years!

2020 Schedule of Events

Saturday, November 7, 2020

7:00 am……St. John's Masonic Lodge #13, Pancake Breakfast Warsaw Baptist Church

9:00 am……Side Walk Vendors/Food Trucks Front Street , Warsaw

9:00 am……Parade Line Up Begins

10:00 am…..VFW Memorial Service Veterans Park, Railroad Street, Warsaw

10:45 am…..Presentation of Parade Marshalls & Honorees

10:55 am…..NC Forestry Service Flyover Special Forces Parachute Jump Team ~ Presentation of USA Flag

11:00 am…..100th Veterans Day Parade

12:00 pm…..Warsaw Fire Dept BBQ Lunch Fund Raiser

1:00 - 3:00 pm…….Duplin Veterans Museum Tours LP Best House, Hill Street, Warsaw

7:30 pm……Boy Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony Warsaw Presbyterian Church, Hill Street, Warsaw



Sunday, November 8, 2020

6:00 pm ……….Area Churches Veterans Service First Missionary Baptist ~ Hill Street, Warsaw, NC

Everyone Welcomed!

For more information, please visit: https://www.warsawncchamber.com/pview.aspx?id=20808&catid=71