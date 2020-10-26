101st Annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade (Leavenworth, KS)
*Times listed below are Central Time
Parade begins at 10:30 am (CDT), pauses at 10:55 am for the playing of TAPS at 8 locations along the parade route. Blackhawk Flyover follows TAPS at 11am. Ft. Leavenworth military contingency will march in the parade. This year all receptions following the parade have been canceled due to COVID-19.
For more information please visit:
Parade website: http://www.lvvetsparade.com
Parade Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LVCVDPCommittee
Facebook Event page https://www.facebook.com/events/255958452470765