101st Annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade (Leavenworth, KS)

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

*Times listed below are Central Time

Parade begins at 10:30 am (CDT), pauses at 10:55 am for the playing of TAPS at 8 locations along the parade route.  Blackhawk Flyover follows TAPS at 11am. Ft. Leavenworth military contingency will march in the parade. This year all receptions following the parade have been canceled due to COVID-19.

For more information please visit:

Parade website:      http://www.lvvetsparade.com                               

Parade Facebook page:       https://www.facebook.com/LVCVDPCommittee  

Facebook Event page          https://www.facebook.com/events/255958452470765

