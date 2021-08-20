15 Things Military & Veterans' Kids Want You to Know

“We serve, too.” Make no mistake. The kids of active duty military service members and disabled veterans also serve their country, through the challenges they face as part of their unique lifestyles.



Camp Corral asked thousands of military-connected children what they most wanted people to know about their culture, families, and experiences. Explaining their special understanding of service was one of the top fifteen things they told us. A collaborative effort supported by DAV (Disabled American Veterans), led to the creation of “15 Things Military and Veteran Children Want You To Know,” a critically important extension of Psych/Armor’s groundbreaking course “15 Things Veterans Want You to Know.”



This short, on-demand video brings the voices of military-connected youth to life, and allows us to take important steps toward cultural humility when interacting with these resilient and amazing kids.