2021 MSPN Summer Series: Institute for Veterans and Military Families

When
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join us for insight on the amazing Onward to Opportunity (O2O) program. This free career training program provides professional certification and employee support services to transitioning service members, Veterans and military spouses. O2O combines industry-validated curricula, strong partnerships with leading veteran service organizations and private sector companies, and comprehensive career coaching services to prepare and match you with your next career.

