Women Veteran Leading the Way

The Center for Women Veterans (CWV) cordially invites you to join us as we honor 27 incredible Women Veterans with Keynote Speaker, Tanya J. Bradsher, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Chief of Staff and Guest Speaker, Elizabeth Estrabrooks, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Acting Director for the CWV.

The 2021 CWV Women Veterans Trailblazers being honored are Zaneta I. Adams; Danielle Applegate; Beverly A Charley; Mary Chitwood; Viviana DeCohen; Carol Eggert; Maureen Elias; Amelia Estwick; Cassandra V. Facciponti; Sandra Franks; Kristin Gyford; Tee Marie Hanible; Amanda Huffman; Diana Kirkland; Crystal Kyle; Sonia Lopez; Shurhonda Love; Abby Malchow; Justice Eileen Moore; Virginia Narsete; Karla Nemitz; Jenny Pacanowski; Deloris Quaranta; Sharon Robino-West; Queta Rodriguez; VR Small and Virginia A. Wimmer.