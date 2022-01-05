Wellness Wednesday Financial Education: Women and Money

This month’s seminar looks at the financial experiences and behaviors among women, based on the findings of a 2014-2015 Prudential research study. Among other findings, the study found:

Only 33% of women surveyed feel they are on track or ahead of schedule in planning and saving for retirement.

31% said a shortage of disposable income was their greatest financial planning hurdle.

They are more confident of meeting short-term goals, but health care and college costs are a growing concern.

“This seminar will cover the results and observations from the study,” said Wayshak Hill, VA’s Program Analyst for the Wellness Wednesday Financial Education program. “We will share information on how to meet the greatest financial challenges women may face.”