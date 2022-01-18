Veterans Benefits Live - VA In My Town (Cary, NC)
Veterans Benefits Live - Cary, NC
- When
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST
- Where
101 Wilkinson Avenue
Cary , NC
- Cost
- Free
You would like to file a new claim with the VA.
You have questions about VA appeals or benefits to which you may be entitled.
You have questions about VA Healthcare.
Veterans and dependents will be assisted by a combined team including Veterans’
Benefits and Health Administrators, Vet Center, and Veterans‘ Service Officers.
They will assist with the following:
Face-to-face explanation and assistance facilitating and expediting existing claims
and appeals, filing new claims, and accepting all claims-related evidence for processing
and providing information regarding benefit related VA programs.
Who: All veterans and family members of veterans
Where: Herbert Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Avenue, Cary, North
Carolina 27513
When: 17th, 18th, 19th of March 2022.
Hours on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday 8
a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please bring with you the proper documentation about your case: DD 214, all
medical records about your disability both military and civilian, and dependency
documents if new or not already provided to the VA.
Wait times may be long, please be patient.
Coffee, water, and snacks provided free of charge.
For more information contact Richard Spyrison at CaryVEAC@gmail.com