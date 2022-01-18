Veterans Benefits Live - VA In My Town (Cary, NC)

You would like to file a new claim with the VA.

You have questions about VA appeals or benefits to which you may be entitled.

You have questions about VA Healthcare.

Veterans and dependents will be assisted by a combined team including Veterans’

Benefits and Health Administrators, Vet Center, and Veterans‘ Service Officers.

They will assist with the following:

Face-to-face explanation and assistance facilitating and expediting existing claims

and appeals, filing new claims, and accepting all claims-related evidence for processing

and providing information regarding benefit related VA programs.

Who: All veterans and family members of veterans

Where: Herbert Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Avenue, Cary, North

Carolina 27513

When: 17th, 18th, 19th of March 2022.

Hours on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday 8

a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please bring with you the proper documentation about your case: DD 214, all

medical records about your disability both military and civilian, and dependency

documents if new or not already provided to the VA.

Wait times may be long, please be patient.

Coffee, water, and snacks provided free of charge.

For more information contact Richard Spyrison at CaryVEAC@gmail.com