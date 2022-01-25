This is an interactive workshop that allows attendees to work through activities that encourage self-reflection, how to handle the balancing act of being a caregiver and conclude with a plan for self-care. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 90-minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health professional volunteer and other members of your community. Stress Solutions is designed to help service members, Veterans and military families learn the benefits of healthy stress, recognize when stress is unhealthy and know what steps to take to effectively manage stress over the long term.