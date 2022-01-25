Stress Solutions

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches stress management through learning the signs of stress, practicing relaxation techniques, discussing sleep issues, learning to help others, and changing the way you think about stress. This workshop is for service members, Veterans, and their family members. It will be a live, facilitated discussion about solutions for stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 90-minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.