Blue Star Families on Racial Inclusion: Understanding the Experiences of Military Families of Color
Presented by Blue Star Families
During the summer of 2021, Blue Star Families fielded the Understanding the Diverse Experiences of Military Families of Color Survey, the first of its kind that recognizes the unique experiences and needs of military families of color.
Join us for this two-day event as we release the results and:
- Hear from military and Veteran families of color in their own words
- Learn how their unique experiences impact their ability to serve
- Hear from the Department of Defense on the steps currently being taken to care for and protect our military families of color
- Meet and learn from the leadership who is guiding this important work
- Learn from industry leaders on best practices to implement in your community