Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Office of Servicemember Affairs and Resources for the Military Community

Join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Faith-Based Partnerships (CFBNP) as we host a webinar with our partners to help connect Veterans to VA benefits, programs and services.

This event is open to Veterans, their families, beneficiaries, and other Veteran Service Organizations aimed at improving the lives of Veterans and military families.

Guest Speaker: Mr. James Rice, Assistant Director, CFPB, Office of Servicemember Affairs

Guest Speaker: Mr. Nelson Akeredolu, Consumer Response Specialist, CFPB, Office of Servicemember Affairs