 Skip to Content

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Office of Servicemember Affairs and Resources for the Military Community

Presented by Center for Faith-Based Partnerships (CFBNP)

When
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

Join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Faith-Based Partnerships (CFBNP) as we host a webinar with our partners to help connect Veterans to VA benefits, programs and services.

This event is open to Veterans, their families, beneficiaries, and other Veteran Service Organizations aimed at improving the lives of Veterans and military families.

 

Guest Speaker: Mr. James Rice,  Assistant Director, CFPB, Office of Servicemember Affairs

Guest Speaker: Mr. Nelson Akeredolu, Consumer Response Specialist, CFPB, Office of Servicemember Affairs

See all events

Last updated: