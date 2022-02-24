Stress Solutions
Presented by American Red Cross
Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, Veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1 - 1.5 hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.