A Review of Choices in Recovery Resources: Support and Information for Schizophrenia and Schizoaffective Disorder Treatment Options

During this one-hour, live webinar we will empower healthcare providers who work with Veterans to better facilitate conversations with their patients about wellness and recovery in partnership with Janssen and their Choices in Recovery program. We will provide healthcare providers information about resources unique to their Veteran patients in order to enhance and support their ongoing recovery.

At PsychArmor, we are committed to improving the health and life outcomes for military connected individuals. We believe that education combined with training can create powerful connection and long-term change for military connected communities. We ask that you share this with the providers in your organization so that together we address the critical needs of Veterans, service members and their families.