Protecting Children's Privacy in a Virtual World
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Wednesday, Mar 9, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
VA Privacy Service is pleased to announce its third VA Privacy in Action Speaker Series of the year. “Protecting Children’s Privacy in a Virtual World” is a 60-minute educational event held in recognition of Military Kids Day. Children’s privacy experts from MBL Technologies and SuperAwesome will share their expertise and provide the latest strategies for Veteran parents to protect children's privacy in remote learning and gaming environments.
