 Skip to Content

Veterans Career Live: Organizing Your Job Search

Presented by Paralyzed Veterans of America

When
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

With PVA’s Veterans Career Program’s new initiative, PVA Veterans Career Live, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans.

Have you applied to many different positions without a call back or an interview? Staying organized while searching for a job can be a daunting and overwhelming task. Learn how to organize your job search so that you are in control of finding your next career.

See all events

Last updated: