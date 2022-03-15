Veterans Career Live: Organizing Your Job Search

With PVA’s Veterans Career Program’s new initiative, PVA Veterans Career Live, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans.

Have you applied to many different positions without a call back or an interview? Staying organized while searching for a job can be a daunting and overwhelming task. Learn how to organize your job search so that you are in control of finding your next career.