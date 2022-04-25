Veterans & Military Spouses Virtual Career Fair
- When
-
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This event already happened.
Are you a Veteran or military spouse looking to advance or change your career? Northern Virginia businesses want to hire you! Interview with 50 leading companies in Northern Virginia collectively hiring for 10,000 positions across multiple sectors during this networking event.
Veterans and military spouses in the government, IT, finance, defense, renewable energy and healthcare sectors will have the opportunity to network with mission-driven companies actively hiring and supporting military communities.