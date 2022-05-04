 Skip to Content

Financial Fundamentals Series- Community Connection

Presented by University of Texas Arlington

When
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Cost
Free

Registration

Funding is the #1 request we receive from military-connected small business owners to start or grow their small businesses. In this series, learn specifically from lenders, veteran partners and resources, connect with other veteran small business owners and take advantage of this space to ask questions.


Learn directly from local Texas resources, partners and veteran friendly financial intermediaries that help veteran-owned small businesses access capital.
 

