Stress Solutions - American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces MVCN Workshop
Presented by American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network
This is an interactive workshop that allows attendees to work through activities that encourage self-reflection, how to handle the balancing act of being a caregiver, and conclude with a plan for self-care. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 60 minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health professional volunteer and other members of your community. To sign up, click the Register button.