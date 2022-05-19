28TH ANNUAL NATIONAL MILITARY SURVIVOR SEMINAR AND GOOD GRIEF CAMP

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA

REGISTRATION CLOSE DATE: MAY 30, 2022

Health Guidelines for the Seminar: In accordance with the most current information available, as of May 1, 2022, TAPS is lifting the requirement to provide proof of full vaccination to attend in-person events. We will continue to monitor COVID variants and we may adjust protocols to ensure safe and healthy gatherings. These adjustments could once again include requiring proof of full vaccination and/or a negative COVID test.

FOR ADULTS: TAPS SEMINARS

Each Memorial Day, our country remembers those who have served and died. As our country reflects on the costs of freedom, we come together to tell the stories of our fallen heroes. We name our loved ones, celebrate their lives and decide again to live bigger and better on their behalf.

Surrounded by the monuments and memorials of our nation's capital, we are reminded that a grateful nation never forgets. Through the support and loving care of our TAPS family, we are reminded that we are part of that story.

If you are grieving the death of a loved one in the military, whether a family member, friend or fellow service member, you are invited and encouraged to attend the National Military Survivor Seminar. No matter where you are in your grief journey, support and connection await you.

During the days we're together, you'll have the opportunity to participate in activities, workshops led by experts in grief and loss, and small-group sharing sessions. Over family-style meals and while participating in special events throughout Washington, D.C., you'll meet and connect with other survivors.

FOR YOUNG ADULTS: PILLARS OF GROWTH

The TAPS Young Adults Program is for 18 to 30 year old surviving children and siblings and helps our graduating Good Grief Camp children transition into a program all their own.

Transitioning into adulthood is difficult enough, but when you add grief to the scenario, it becomes more challenging. This program takes that into consideration when addressing five pillars of growth: Personal Development, Financial Stability, Communications, Career Development, and Service to Others. With practical life skills explored, the Young Adult Program strives to help each individual create a well-rounded life full of hope, healing, and growth.

Whether you are a graduate of our Good Grief Camp or new to our TAPS events, please know you have found your tribe to grow and heal. If you have any questions, please email youngadults@taps.org.

FOR YOUTH: TAPS GOOD GRIEF CAMP

The TAPS Good Grief Camp is a program for children who have lost a loved one who served in the Armed Forces (see attendance eligibility criteria). Good Grief Camp provides a safe space for military children to explore grief and embrace healing.

TAPS Good Grief Camp is led by experts in the fields of child development, mental health and education. Programming throughout the weekend mirrors the adult curriculum and provides families with a common language crucial to strengthening family bonds. Children and teens will honor their loved one, connect with their peers, and learn coping skills through games, crafts and other age-appropriate activities in a fun and supportive environment.

Children and teens will find comfort in knowing there are other kids their age who understand their loss, develop coping skills they can use once they leave Good Grief Camp and learn how America honors our fallen service members.

CHILD CARE

Children under the age of five-years old will be cared for and loved throughout the seminar by trained professional, licensed and insured caregivers. A designated suite will be assigned and set up with age-appropriate toys, games and arts and crafts. Infants, toddlers and preschoolers will have lunch on Saturday inside their room, along with healthy snacks all weekend. Individual schedules will be honored for each child, including nursing infants.

If you need further information, please email childcare@taps.org.

VOLUNTEER AS A LEGACY OR MILITARY MENTOR

TAPS invites those active duty military, veterans, and military survivors who have graduated from Good Grief Camp (Legacy mentors) to register as a volunteer mentor for the TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp.

As a Legacy or Military Mentor, you will support a child throughout the weekend as he or she shares and connects with other surviving kids and learns how to honor their loved one. You will receive training from our Youth Program staff and come alongside a child to do a variety of activities geared toward promoting healing. Whether doing art projects, playing games, throwing or kicking a ball, doing memorial activities, or being silly, you will have fun with a purpose with a child who needs you. Along the way, you will create lasting memories and feel pride in yourself for the amazing impact you will have on a military child and their family.

To register as a Legacy or Military Mentor, create a mentor account and complete a background check form. Once your background check is approved, you can log into your account to register to volunteer at the National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp.