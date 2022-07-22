 Skip to Content

Vet-to-Vet Cafe

When:

Thu. Aug 4, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

There has been much attention and discussion around the recent effort to
modernize VA health care facilities. Please join for a timely panel discussion
with experts to shed light on the current situation.

SPEAKERS:
James Hendon, Commissioner, NYC Department of Veterans’ Services

Joan McInerney, MD, Network Director VISN 2 VA NY/NJ Healthcare Network

Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Director for Program Development, NYS Division
of Veterans’ Services

Moderator: Ashton Stewart, Veteran Liaison, MJHS

 

 

Meeting ID: 841 9354 8101 Passcode: 396222

