Vet-to-Vet Cafe
When:
Thu. Aug 4, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
There has been much attention and discussion around the recent effort to
modernize VA health care facilities. Please join for a timely panel discussion
with experts to shed light on the current situation.
SPEAKERS:
James Hendon, Commissioner, NYC Department of Veterans’ Services
Joan McInerney, MD, Network Director VISN 2 VA NY/NJ Healthcare Network
Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Director for Program Development, NYS Division
of Veterans’ Services
Moderator: Ashton Stewart, Veteran Liaison, MJHS
Meeting ID: 841 9354 8101 Passcode: 396222