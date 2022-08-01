The Diverse Experience of Military & Veteran Families of Color

Presented by the Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium (DVVC)

Please join the Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium (DVVC) for a presentation with Blue Star Families (BSF) on their annual survey of top issues of concern in the active-duty and veteran populations. For the past two years they have focused on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. BSF will be presenting the highlights of their findings in this DVVC Town Hall.

BSF Presenters::



CT Moss - Director of Racial Equity & Inclusion Initiative, Army (Retired) First Sergeant, Blue Star Families



CT Moss received her Bachelor Professional Studies in Business & Administration and her MBA with a concentration in Social Media Management from Excelsior College. She has a son currently serving in the Army and a daughter serving in the Air Force.



Jennifer Akin, MPA - Senior Director for Policy & Social Impact Research, Blue Star Families



Jenny Akin is responsible for overseeing Blue Star Families’ policy, social impact and member research, and program evaluation efforts. She earned a BA in Peace, War, and Defense (and History) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from North Carolina State University. She and her active-duty husband currently reside near Fort Bragg, NC.