Free Tickets for Veterans – NCAA Golden Bears / Oregon Ducks Football

When: Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm PT Where: California Memorial Stadium 2227 Piedmont Ave Berkeley , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Did you know that as a Veteran you have the opportunity to attend live entertainment opportunities for free through the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix)?

This includes tickets for NCAA football games like the California Golden Bears hosting the Oregon Ducks on October 29, 2022.

Vet Tix is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to “give something to those who gave” by providing free event tickets to Veterans and service members as a way to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

It’s free to sign up and create an account. To learn more about Vet Tix, visit vettix.org. Once your service/status is verified, you’re able to view the available events in your local area and request tickets for you and your family and friends to attend.

To date, Vet Tix has given away over 13 million tickets to over 140,000 events. Veterans of all eras, and currently serving members of the military can learn more about the sign up process at vettix.org.