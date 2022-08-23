Effective Communication Workshop

Presented by American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

Effective Communication is a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements, and other activities for service members, Veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.