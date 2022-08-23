Effective Communication Workshop
Presented by American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network
When:
Tue. Sep 27, 2022, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Effective Communication is a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements, and other activities for service members, Veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.See more events