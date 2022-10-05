VA Veterans Experience Office Community Catalyst Award (VEOCC): Webinar 1

Despite efforts by both community-based organizations and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), gaps remain in Veterans access to and utilization of both VA and non-VA services. VA must rely on community engagement and outreach with external partners to bridge gaps in services and reach those with unmet needs. 9 million Veterans are currently using VA healthcare and benefits, but nearly 10 million Veterans are not. By having innovative community engagement strategies, Veterans, their Families, Caregivers, and/or Survivors (VFCS) can more readily access benefits and services available to them.



As such, the VA Veterans Experience Office (VEO) is seeking submissions for the VEO Community Catalyst Award (VEOCC). The two top organizations/teams will each be awarded $100,000, in recognition of their outstanding achievement in the development of innovative, scalable, community-based solutions to improve customer experience, outreach, and ultimately increase access to VA and non-VA services for the VFCS. Awardees will have also demonstrated innovative methods for community engagement, coalition building, creating a community connected support system, and modernized solutions to fuel a model that can be customized to meet the needs of any community.