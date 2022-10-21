Breast Cancer-Pact Act Workshop

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) is hosting a Virtual Breast Cancer & the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act Workshop on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Guest speakers will provide information about the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and the effect of exposures on breast health. VA employees are invited to join and to share the event information and attached flyer with any interested party.

WORKSHOP DETAILS

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (EST)

This is a virtual event for Veterans. To register, simply click on the link below.

Quick Join: Click Here to Join the Workshop

Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m69778d70227ca4b6c3af53577e993494

Phone: 1-404-397-1596, Access Code 2762 741 6417

Audience: Women, Veterans Nationwide, Service members, Family Members, Caregivers, Survivors, VA Staff and Outreach Coordinators, Veteran Advocates, National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO), National Association State Department of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA) and Veteran Service Organizations (VSO).