VA - Veterans Day Ceremony at Winchester National Cemetery
"Supported by the American Red Cross"
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Winchester National Cemetery at 401 National Avenue in Winchester, Virginia is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. The American Red Cross is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 100 people. A guest speaker is planned.
