PA - Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1158 Morgan Road in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2022. A guest speaker is planned for the event, with 800 people expected to attend.
