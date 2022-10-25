PA - Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1158 Morgan Road in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2022. A guest speaker is planned for the event, with 800 people expected to attend.

National Cemetery of the Alleghenies - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)