Amarillo, TX - Amarillo VA campus drive-thru event

Fun for the whole family at the Amarillo VA in Texas!

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a Welcome Home drive through event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Thomas E. Creek Medical Center at 6010 Amarillo Blvd. West in Amarillo, Texas. There will be free lunches, amazing door prizes, kid goodies and a free VA resource bag. It will be fun for the whole family!

For more details, contact amarillopublicaffairs@va.gov.