Amarillo, TX - Amarillo VA campus drive-thru event
Fun for the whole family at the Amarillo VA in Texas!
When:
Sat. Nov 12, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a Welcome Home drive through event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Thomas E. Creek Medical Center at 6010 Amarillo Blvd. West in Amarillo, Texas. There will be free lunches, amazing door prizes, kid goodies and a free VA resource bag. It will be fun for the whole family!
For more details, contact amarillopublicaffairs@va.gov.
