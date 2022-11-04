Candid Conversation: Addressing Mental Health Challenges for Our Children
When:
Wed. Nov 9, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Our children are having a mental health crisis: about three-quarters of parents believe the pandemic has taken a toll on their child’s mental health and surveys of children and teens report alarming increases in feelings of depression, anxiety, and hopelessness.
Please join our Candid Conversation: Addressing Mental Health Challenges for Our Children Wednesday November 9 at 2pm Eastern to hear from an expert panel on:
- Identifying signs of anxiety and depression in children and youths
- Addressing those challenges
See more events