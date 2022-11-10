 Skip to Content
2022 Veterans Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program

When:

Wed. Nov 30, 2022, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from innovative veterans about their journeys towards successful entrepreneurship.  They will discuss critical resources available including training, counseling, and access to capital from representatives of entrepreneurial organizations.  Come learn about intellectual property, entrepreneurs, and underrepresented or underserved populations.  

 

