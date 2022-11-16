IRS Information Session for Individuals with Disabilities (Schedule A)
When:
Wed. Dec 7, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the virtual information session to learn more about special hiring authorities for individuals with disabilities.
During this information session, you will be provided with an overview of IRS benefits, the Schedule A hiring program and documentation requirements, how to apply for positions with the IRS, and provide tips for creating an effective resume. We will also have HR Specialists available to answer questions that you have about the application process.