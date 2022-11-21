Interview Skills Workshop
Fri. Dec 16, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Free
Don't miss this virtual workshop! When you get an email or phone call from an employer asking you to come in for an interview, you’ll want to feel prepared and confident.
For an hour and a half, you’ll review things like common interview questions and sample answers, interview scenarios (one-on-one vs panel vs phone or Virtual interviews and more) interviewing techniques and tips and presentation skills.See more events