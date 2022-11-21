 Skip to Content
Interview Skills Workshop

When:

Fri. Dec 16, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Don't miss this virtual workshop! When you get an email or phone call from an employer asking you to come in for an interview, you’ll want to feel prepared and confident.

For an hour and a half, you’ll review things like common interview questions and sample answers, interview scenarios (one-on-one vs panel vs phone or Virtual interviews and more) interviewing techniques and tips and presentation skills.

